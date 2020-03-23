Radio Cares

(By Charlie Sislen) Our previous essays have focused on strategies to help radio salespeople grow revenue. Given the current challenges that all Americans are facing, we wanted to take a step back and appreciate the compassion and generosity that is flowing from our industry. Community involvement has always been one of radio’s strengths, and that has the collateral benefit of increasing the power of an advertiser’s message.

Here are some of the stories about the radio industry helping each other and their communities, reported to us by Radio Ink over the past couple of weeks.

Radio Serving Listeners

Entercom informing local communities

Beasley’s Community of Caring provides information to its listeners

iHeart Cleveland raises awareness with 10,000 PSAs

Townsquare’s Town Hall to inform local residents

Hubbard speaks directly to its listeners

CBS Radio provides much-needed information

Grace Broadcast Sales addresses the emotional impact

Radio Serving Local Businesses

How Big Radio is connecting consumers with local businesses

The KXLY Group’s Operation: Grub & Growlers

Beasley Boston encourages consumers to support local restaurants by purchasing gift cards

Radio Caring for Its Own

WFAN helps its employees transition to working remotely

Sun Broadcast Group’s Smart-Work Initiative

United Stations offers its employees assistance

Galaxy Media adjusts staffing and launches a Facebook page

Radio Providing Services Free of Charge

The NAB’s Coronavirus Response Toolkit

Stations affected by coronavirus can get “In the Mix” for free

Free content from SupeRadio

ABC Audio’s COVID-19 digital text feed available free to stations

Free app from RadioMax

Free jingles from TM Studios

Charlie Sislen is a partner at Research Director, Inc. He can be reached at 410-956-0363 or by e-mail at [email protected]. This essay is part of a series titled “Growing the Radio Pie.” To view past articles, visit The Ratings Experts at Research Director, Inc. online here.