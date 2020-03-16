RadioMax Offers Stations Free App

Mobile App company RadioMax says it will provide radio stations a free app to help serve its communities during the coronavirus crisis. No strings attached, no commitment, no agreement to sign…nothing. Stations just need to let RadioMax know they need an app, and RadioMax will get one in operation as soon as possible.

John Wanzung, CEO of RadioMax: “As this situation develops, people are going to be turning to radio for information. As more and more people stay at home, not spending as much time in their cars over the next several weeks, we want to give stations and their listeners an additional way to stay connected and informed via a mobile app. The current situation is an opportunity for all of radio to rise to the occasion to inform and support our communities, and starting today, RadioMax will work with stations currently without a mobile to provide this beneficial service for free through June 1, 2020.”

AFor stations in need of a mobile app and how to get it set up, visit www.radiomaxapp.com