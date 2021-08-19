Top Audacy Host Trashes Company App

WFAN New York City host Gregg Gianotti’s frustration with Audacy’s listening app boiled over onto the Boomer & Gio morning show Wednesday. Gregg Gianotti aired some dirty laundry on the show after he was notified that the app was down. Here’s what he said…

Gianotti started off by saying, “We get so many complaints about that app and it never has been fixed. The commercials that get played, the same promos that get played. It’s a really difficult listen. The rewind feature doesn’t work the way you’d like it to, it keeps skipping back and forth. It needs a major overhaul.”

Audacy rebranded the Radio.com listening app, which was part of the deal when Entercom purchsed the CBS Radio stations.

When one of the show’s co-hosts said, “way to trash the company,” Gio went on to say, it’s true. “You want me to pretend it’s OK when all you hear from listeners is how annoying it is. Plus, we’re measured on the success of people listening to us streaming online. It’s a joke.”

Gio said his father, who listens to his show every day, said, “You are my son, I want to listen to you every day and this app makes me not want to listen because it sucks so bad.”

Giannotti ended his app rant by saying the highly touted rewind feature only works 25% of the time. “The app needs some attention. At least once a week there’s some sort of app issue.”

An Audacy spokesperson had not comment about Gianottis’s criticism of the Audacy app.

Listen to the audio of Gianotti’s rant HERE on the WFAN page (at about 29 minutes into hour one)