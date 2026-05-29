Showing Up for Radio: The Power of Advocacy

I was 26 when I got my first taste of Capitol Hill. I was the Marketing/Research Director of WING in Dayton and had uncovered some disconcerting information: our market was on track to lose a county from the metro due to work commute patterns. But we also had a chance of gaining – or at least splitting – a county to the south for the same reason, which would help steady our population numbers.

The station sent me to DC to meet with our congressman and accompany him to the Office of Management and Budget. It was a heady experience, and even though we did not prevail, I learned the importance of tapping into the “seat of power.”

I thought about that lesson when the NAB Political Action Committee approached me to become a trustee.

Radio needs a voice on Capitol Hill because radio gives a voice to everyone else. When emergencies strike, when communities are isolated, and when people need trusted information quickly, radio shows up.

That kind of service cannot be cut out of the national conversation, but to keep radio in the game, an email or letter just won’t cut it. As you may have read in last month’s issue, it takes relationship building and face-to-face connection. In DC, lobbying isn’t a dirty word; it’s a fact of life. A fact that takes money.

That’s where the NAB PAC comes into play. The PAC helps strengthen broadcasters’ presence in the political process by funding efforts to build relationships with lawmakers who understand radio’s value.

Believing in radio’s mission is important, and so is investing in the work needed to protect it.

Just as important, that advocacy serves both the needs of a large national group and the realities of a small local station. After all, many of the core issues are the same. AM radio, emergency alerts, and local journalism do not depend on market size. They matter just as much in rural America as they do in market #1.

Radio is not simply another media business. It is a local institution, a public safety tool, and a source of connection for millions of Americans. The NAB PAC helps reinforce that message by supporting the broader advocacy effort that keeps broadcasters visible, credible, and engaged on Capitol Hill.

Showing up matters. Speaking up matters. And I assure you, those whose interests would undercut radio are walking those same halls on Capitol Hill, spending their “war chests” freely. It’s the reason why radio needs to keep advocates on Capitol Hill who understand not only what the industry does, but why it matters so deeply.