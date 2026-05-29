How to Evaluate a Show

Evaluating a radio show is an art and a science. Whether you’re a PD assessing your talent or a host critiquing your own show, having a reliable process makes all the difference. Knowing how to listen and what to listen for is the foundation of a thorough review.

Here’s the process we use at my company.

THE 3-POINT HOW PROCESS

Start by recording 90 minutes of the show. That gives you a complete picture, even though most listeners tune in for far less each day. Use a tool like DAR.fm, Futuri’s Post, or your skimmer to rewind and re-listen to specific moments. Your feedback will be sharper for it.

Then work through the recording in three distinct passes:

Transcribe: Pick a 30-minute segment and transcribe it, by hand or on your computer, whichever works faster. Writing it out forces you to slow down and get specific. Vague feedback doesn’t help talent grow. Take Notes: In the second 30-minute segment, jot bullet points as you go. Mark where the show connects and entertains, and where it loses you. Just Listen: For the final 30 minutes, put the pen down. Listen without stopping. When it’s over, write down what you remember and what stood out. Pay attention to the emotions you felt, or didn’t feel. That gut reaction tells you a lot.

WHAT TO LISTEN FOR

At RLC, we evaluate every show against three essential standards:

Killer Content Flawless Execution HD Characters

Killer Content

There’s much more to assess, but these are the questions that matter most:

Does the segment hold your attention all the way through?

Where did you feel laughter, heart, tension, or conflict?

Is the content original, innovative, and sticky?

Are the personal and external stories genuinely engaging?

How well is the show connecting with callers, texters, and the online audience?

Flawless Execution

A great idea can fall flat with poor execution. Listen for these fundamentals:

Do setups open with a headline that grabs listeners within the first ten seconds?

Are resets clear and concise enough for people tuning in?

Do teasers create a genuine sense of mystery or an unanswered question that makes you feel compelled to keep listening?

Is the show consistently teasing at the end of content segments?

HD Characters

High-definition characters share their viewpoints, personal stories, and real-life experiences freely and with confidence. Listen for these touchstones:

Are the roles and character definitions clear and distinct?

Are the personal and external stories genuinely engaging?

Are the hosts building on each other with the “yes, and” dynamic?

Does the cast sound real and conversational?

Presentation Is Everything

Feedback needs to be specific and delivered matter-of-factly, without personalizing it. The best coaches aren’t dictators, they’re facilitators. They know how to ask the right questions, draw out the talent’s own thinking, and give them ownership of their growth. That’s where real development happens.