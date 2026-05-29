NAB Extends Nominations for 2026 Marconi Radio Awards

The NAB has extended the nomination window for the 2026 Marconi Radio Awards by two days. Stations and personalities now have until Tuesday, June 2, to submit entries. Winners will be recognized at a dinner gala at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan on October 20, ahead of NAB Show New York on October 21 and 22.

Named after radio pioneer Guglielmo Marconi, the awards were established in 1989 to honor both broadcast performance excellence in radio.

Stations and personalities may nominate themselves in over 20 categories, including Legendary Station of the Year, Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year, and Best Radio Podcast of the Year, as well as format-specific honors recognizing the year’s best Classic Hits Station, News/Talk Station, and Spanish Language Station.

An independent panel of broadcasters will review the nominations, with finalists announced in summer 2026. All nominations must be submitted via the NAB member portal, with the complete list of entry rules, qualifications, and categories available on the NAB website.