Gloria Gaynor to Perform at NABLF Celebration of Service Awards

The NAB Leadership Foundation has revealed that award-winning artist Gloria Gaynor will perform as the special musical guest at the 2026 Celebration of Service to America Awards, helping to celebrate the previously announced stations to be honored at this year’s Gala.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, Gaynor has won two Grammy Awards, most recently in 2020 for Best Roots Gospel Album for Testimony and in 1980 for Best Disco Recording for “I Will Survive.”

The latter was added to the National Recording Registry by the United States Library of Congress for its cultural, artistic, and historical significance to American society. Last December, Gaynor was recognized as part of the 48th class of Kennedy Center Honorees for her musical contributions.

Gaynor remains active on the concert circuit with a 2026 global tour after last year’s release of her album Happy Tears and her debut of Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive, a documentary detailing her journey to overcome personal adversity.