If You Think Radio Has It Bad, Look Around

Spend five minutes in any radio conversation these days, and you’ll hear about the same story everywhere: cutbacks, consolidation, fewer opportunities, and a lot of second-guessing from the top down.

To be fair, none of that is wrong.

But here’s what’s been on my mind lately, especially after seeing what’s happening with some of my friends in other lines of work:

This isn’t just a radio problem!

What if we’ve been looking at this all wrong—not as an industry in decline, but as one of many industries going through the exact same thing? Because the more you look outside of radio, the more familiar everything starts to feel.

Let’s look at a couple specifically:

The Healthcare Business

High inflation and operational costs are stretching hospital margins. About 44% of U.S. adults find it difficult to afford health care costs.

A critical shortage of qualified doctors, nurses, and support staff is considered a top industry challenge.

An aging population, with all baby boomers over 65 by 2030, is increasing demand for services and straining capacity.

The need to deploy AI, telehealth, and improved data analytics to enhance efficiency and patient services, while managing the costs and cybersecurity risks of using these technologies.

Talk to a doctor today, and you’ll hear about losing autonomy, doing more with less, and decisions being made further and further away from the people actually doing the work.

Banking

An increasing number of sophisticated attacks, with over half of the leaders identifying cyber-attacks as their top operational risk, leading to massive financial losses and a focus on security over growth.

The struggle with high interest rates makes it hard to reduce the cost of a deposit even as central banks shift, squeezing profit margins.

Modernizing and integrating artificial intelligence to stay competitive, while managing the operational and ethical risks associated with these technologies.

Walk into a bank lately? Actually, you probably haven’t—because there aren’t as many to walk into. The relationship business became a technology business almost overnight.

Retail

There are challenges in hiring and retaining skilled staff, leading to burnout and reliance on skeleton crews for operations. My sister is a major department store manager, and she tells me there are days when only FIVE employees are on the entire store floor.

While AI is a key focus, retailers are struggling with outdated technology, fragmented data, and the need to effectively integrate AI for personalization and operational efficiency.

Consumers expect a seamless experience that merges online and in-store shopping, making it difficult for traditional retailers to keep pace. Hello, Amazon!

Organized retail crime and theft are impacting profitability and forcing stricter inventory security measures.

Local retailers didn’t lose because they stopped caring. The model shifted underneath them—and the ones who didn’t adapt got squeezed out. Different industries; same story.

Fewer entry points. More consolidation. Higher expectations with fewer resources.

And a constant push toward efficiency over everything else.

This isn’t mismanagement. This is pressure.

That doesn’t mean leadership gets a free pass. Far from it. How companies respond to that pressure matters more than ever. But pretending radio is the only industry dealing with this…… That’s where we lose perspective.

The industries that survive this kind of shift aren’t the ones that complain the loudest. They’re the ones who recognize what’s happening early and adjust accordingly.

Maybe the better question for radio isn’t “Why is this happening to us?”

It’s:

“What are we going to do about it—now that we know we’re not alone?”