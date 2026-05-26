Every Room at Hispanic Radio Conference Has a Decision-Maker

Here’s the truth. Deals get done at Hispanic Radio Conference. Hires get made here. Lessons get learned directly from the people at the top. If your competitor is in Phoenix next week and you decide to stay home, you’ll feel it, one way or another.

The roster spans every corner of the format, from group owners and programmers to sales executives, digital strategists, consultants, and researchers. The executives shaping Hispanic radio’s future are in the room, on the panels, and at the bar afterward.

Register HERE now. If you don’t?

Well, you can’t say we didn’t warn you.

Meet Your Teachers:

Dana Cortez — The Dana Cortez Show

Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo — Shoboy Productions

Deborah Parenti — Radio Ink

Jeffery Liberman — MLC Media

Zach Sang — The Zach Sang Show

Patrick Quinn — PQ Media

John Bustos — Bustos Media

Eduardo Maytorena — Entravision Audio

Albert Rodriguez — MediaCo

Edgar Saucedo — Norsan Media

Angelica Balderas — Entravision

Bill Barquin — Chavez Media

Don Brown — Silver State Broadcasting

Erin Callaghan — Futuri

Karina Cerda — Entravision

Felipe Chavez — Bustos Media

Tino Cochino — Tino Cochino Radio

Raul Isaac “Rico” Colindres — Mama Rico Productions

Shirley Davenport — Curtis Media

Claudia Yvette De León — Urban One

Elvia Diaz — NOTAS Podcast

Carlos Duharte — KZSF-AM

Mario Facundo — Radio United

Harry Valenzuela Garewal, Jr — Trin & Associates Consultant Group

Elena Jovel — KLAX/Los Angeles, KRZZ/San Francisco

Issa Lopez — Issa Voice

Danny Lowry — MediaCo

Pedro Luna — Texas A&M Football Spanish Radio

Laura A. Madrid — La Promize Company

Eduardo Martinez — StreamGuys

Grisella M. Martinez — Axis Mundi Advisors

Tomás Martinez — Solmart Media

Frank Montero — Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth

Blanca Navas — MediaCo

Jessica Reid — Townsquare Media

Suzette Rodriguez — iHeartMedia

Crystal Rosas — Z100/New York

Rodrigo Tigre — Ozen.fm

Rich Tunkel — Nielsen Audio

Alberto Vega — Bryan Broadcasting

Carlos Velasco — Novle

Keith Warren — TelevisaUnivision

Tregg White — Arizona Media Association / Arizona Local News Foundation

Don’t Miss It

About Hispanic Radio Conference 2026

This year’s conference, taking place May 27–28 at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort, brings the industry together under one roof for two days of high-impact sessions, networking, and the prestigious Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony.

The two-day event brings together Hispanic radio executives, programmers, sales leaders, and digital strategists for sessions covering the full range of challenges and opportunities facing the industry. This year’s agenda includes a keynote on the future of Hispanic radio in a digital world, a deep dive into reaching Gen Z Hispanic audiences, and an executive super session where industry leaders will address revenue, ratings, and advertiser priorities.