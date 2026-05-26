Every Room at Hispanic Radio Conference Has a Decision-Maker

Here’s the truth. Deals get done at Hispanic Radio Conference. Hires get made here. Lessons get learned directly from the people at the top. If your competitor is in Phoenix next week and you decide to stay home, you’ll feel it, one way or another.
The roster spans every corner of the format, from group owners and programmers to sales executives, digital strategists, consultants, and researchers. The executives shaping Hispanic radio’s future are in the room, on the panels, and at the bar afterward.
Register HERE now. If you don’t?
Well, you can’t say we didn’t warn you.
Meet Your Teachers:
- Dana Cortez — The Dana Cortez Show
- Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo — Shoboy Productions
- Deborah Parenti — Radio Ink
- Jeffery Liberman — MLC Media
- Zach Sang — The Zach Sang Show
- Patrick Quinn — PQ Media
- John Bustos — Bustos Media
- Eduardo Maytorena — Entravision Audio
- Albert Rodriguez — MediaCo
- Edgar Saucedo — Norsan Media
- Angelica Balderas — Entravision
- Bill Barquin — Chavez Media
- Don Brown — Silver State Broadcasting
- Erin Callaghan — Futuri
- Karina Cerda — Entravision
- Felipe Chavez — Bustos Media
- Tino Cochino — Tino Cochino Radio
- Raul Isaac “Rico” Colindres — Mama Rico Productions
- Shirley Davenport — Curtis Media
- Claudia Yvette De León — Urban One
- Elvia Diaz — NOTAS Podcast
- Carlos Duharte — KZSF-AM
- Mario Facundo — Radio United
- Harry Valenzuela Garewal, Jr — Trin & Associates Consultant Group
- Elena Jovel — KLAX/Los Angeles, KRZZ/San Francisco
- Issa Lopez — Issa Voice
- Danny Lowry — MediaCo
- Pedro Luna — Texas A&M Football Spanish Radio
- Laura A. Madrid — La Promize Company
- Eduardo Martinez — StreamGuys
- Grisella M. Martinez — Axis Mundi Advisors
- Tomás Martinez — Solmart Media
- Frank Montero — Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth
- Blanca Navas — MediaCo
- Jessica Reid — Townsquare Media
- Suzette Rodriguez — iHeartMedia
- Crystal Rosas — Z100/New York
- Rodrigo Tigre — Ozen.fm
- Rich Tunkel — Nielsen Audio
- Alberto Vega — Bryan Broadcasting
- Carlos Velasco — Novle
- Keith Warren — TelevisaUnivision
- Tregg White — Arizona Media Association / Arizona Local News Foundation
Don’t Miss It
About Hispanic Radio Conference 2026
This year’s conference, taking place May 27–28 at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort, brings the industry together under one roof for two days of high-impact sessions, networking, and the prestigious Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony.
The two-day event brings together Hispanic radio executives, programmers, sales leaders, and digital strategists for sessions covering the full range of challenges and opportunities facing the industry. This year’s agenda includes a keynote on the future of Hispanic radio in a digital world, a deep dive into reaching Gen Z Hispanic audiences, and an executive super session where industry leaders will address revenue, ratings, and advertiser priorities.