New Jersey’s Thunder Rolls In $231K During St. Jude Radiothon

Press Communications’ Thunder 106 (WKMK/WTHJ) along the Jersey Shore wrapped its 14th annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon, raising $231,311 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and pediatric cancer care in the Garden State.

This year’s donations bring the Thunder Radiothon’s cumulative 14-year impact to $2,008,830.

Following the Radiothon on April 23 and 24, Thunder 106 VP of Programming Mike Ryan launched a 106-mile walk the evening of April 24 through Monmouth County, driving additional awareness and support for St. Jude. On April 26, a private St. Jude Listener Appreciation Concert with Jackson Dean brought in more funding.

Ryan said, “Supporting St. Jude in their mission to end childhood cancer is incredibly meaningful to me. Thank you to our Thunder 106 listeners for your continued generosity and for once again making such a powerful impact through your donations.”