‘The Breakfast Club’ Becomes Netflix’s First Live Weekday Stream

iHeartMedia’s video podcast partnership with Netflix will realize a new milestone as Power 105.1 (WWPR) morning show The Breakfast Club will simulcast its show daily on the platform starting June 1, marking the first live weekday offering for Netflix.

Netflix promises exclusive short-form segments, behind-the-scenes moments, and extended commentary from hosts Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious as the cameras continue to roll during radio ad breaks throughout the continuous three-hour stream.

iHeart Chairman and CEO Bob Pittman said, “Taking this show live every day to a global audience on Netflix is a powerful example of how we’re expanding the reach of our biggest brands while giving audiences entirely new ways to experience them. Whether it’s morning in NYC or afternoon in London, the conversation is live and reaching the world in real time.”

Charlamagne tha God added, “The media landscape will always evolve, but one thing consistently cuts through: live programming…The future belongs to those who can see what’s possible – and trust me, the vision for The Breakfast Club and Netflix is crystal clear.”

Netflix VP of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy Lauren Smith said, “The Breakfast Club has been a cultural staple for years, and we’re thrilled to make it our first daily live morning show on Netflix…It’s a big step forward in how we bring culturally defining audio-first franchises to life for Netflix audiences around the world, and we’re excited to deepen our relationship with iHeartMedia.”