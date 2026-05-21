Dan Mason, Maxwell Headline BFOA’s Giving Day NYC Mixer

The Broadcasters Foundation of America’s 2026 Summer Sessions arrives in New York City on BFOA Giving Day, Thursday, June 25, with a free Media Mixer hosted by Z100 (WHTZ) personality Maxwell, a special appearance by former CBS Radio executive Dan Mason, and a performance by The Voice alumna Carolina Rial.

The event runs 5:30 to 7:30p ET at iHeartMedia’s offices at 125 West 55th Street, coinciding with the Foundation’s annual fundraising push for broadcasting colleagues facing illness, accident, or disaster. Hearst Television and the New York State Broadcasters Association are sponsoring the night.

The NYC mixer opens a summer schedule that continues August 6 in Cleveland alongside Morning Show Boot Camp, followed by the BFOA Celebrity Golf Tournament on September 14 at Siwanoy Country Club in Bronxville, NY, and closes September 30 with a Media Mixer in Arizona. Previous stops have included Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and Washington, DC.

The Foundation assists approximately 400 current and former broadcasters annually and has grown its grant-making from $400,000 in 2007 to around $2,000,000 in 2025.

Broadcasting professionals can secure their spot at the NYC event via the Broadcasters Foundation of America website.