Lessons to Learn from the Life of Ted Turner

The recent death of media mogul and innovator Ted Turner brought many quotes about the man, his accomplishments, and the complexities of a life well-lived.

Jane Fonda called her ex-husband “ a gloriously handsome, deeply romantic, swashbuckling pirate.” Longtime CNN anchor Anderson Cooper described Turner as a “bold visionary with an unrivaled work ethic.” Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav noted that “Turner changed the industry with his vision of creative risk, cultural impact, and global reach.”

Those of us in media owe the man a great deal of thanks for his creation of the 24-hour news cycle, enabling the world to watch news happen in real time, as a pioneer of multi-platform content delivery. Long before there was a public-facing internet, Ted Turner was delivering content across many streams. He was intently focused on delivering diverse content and selling advertisers’ products, goods, and services. One of Turner’s most famous sayings, recently receiving renewed exposure in the wake of his passing: “Early to bed, early to rise, work like hell and advertise!”

Few of us, me included, have the bravery to take the financial risks that Turner did. Even fewer of us have the wherewithal to underwrite the risks he took. Almost none of us have the intellect to see the future as Ted Turner did.

Lessons to Learn:

Be a Disruptor



Turner challenged the status quo by launching CNN in 1980, a 24-hour news network when most believed it was impossible. He understood that information should be available anytime, not just at set times.

Lesson: Don’t wait for the market; lead the market.

Take High-Risk, High-Reward Actions



He famously bet his fortune on CNN and later on ventures like AOL-Time Warner, accepting the risk of massive losses. His mantra: “You will never get in trouble if you don’t do anything, but, on the other hand, you will never get anywhere either.”Lesson: Audacity can lead to breakthroughs, but be prepared for failure.

Build Infrastructure, Not Just Content

Turner didn’t just produce news; he created an “always-on” channel stack (CNN, TBS, TNT) and used satellite technology to expand global reach.

Lesson: Invest in systems and platforms that deliver value continuously.

Focus on Long-Term Vision

Turner prioritized sustainability and long-term goals over short-term profits, believing in building things that would outlast a lifetime.

Lesson: True wealth and impact come from enduring value.

Pivot Through Pain

After losing $8 billion in the AOL-Time Warner merger, Turner shifted to philanthropy and conservation, using his platform for global good.

Lesson: Setbacks are part of the journey; adapt and continue.

Hire Smarter Than You

He surrounded himself with experts, especially when entering new, complex fields like 24-hour news. Because we should always be learning it’s important to hire those we can learn from.

Lesson: The best teams are built with people who know more than you.

Act on Intuition and Speed

Turner often acted quickly once he made a decision, trusting his instincts over prolonged analysis. One of the challenges I see in radio is leadership that hits the pause button all too frequently.

Lesson: Decisiveness and rapid execution can turn ideas into reality.

Use Success for the Greater Good

Later in life, Turner dedicated his wealth to environmental conservation and global philanthropy, showing that success should serve humanity’s long-term survival. I’ve read that his children will receive “some” of his assets, but nowhere near a majority of his estate.

Lesson: There’s more to life than the job you’re doing. We all need a sense of purpose that’s more than what we accomplish at a job.

The Takeaway

Ted Turner’s life teaches that disruption, risk-taking, infrastructure building, long-term thinking, resilience, and a commitment to purpose are the hallmarks of lasting success. His story is a reminder that the most impactful leaders are those who challenge the status quo, act boldly, and use their influence for the greater good.

I’ve accepted that I lack the vision that Turner had, but that doesn’t stop me (nor should it stop anyone) from embracing the lessons learned by reflecting on his success and striving to emulate his leadership style.