Kankakee Valley’s K99.3 Helps Raise $66K for Indiana Youth Club

A day of listener pledges on Kankakee Valley Broadcasting Company’s K99.3 FM (WKVI) in Knox, IN, drew $66,570 in pledges from community members across the region—making the radiothon one of the strongest fundraising totals in Starke County Youth Club history.

Running under the theme “Growing Greatness,” proceeds from the six-hour event will fund SCYC’s after-school, morning care, summer break, and enrichment programs serving youth from Knox, North Judson-San Pierre, and Oregon-Davis Schools. The organization serves more than 300 children annually.

Starke County Youth Club Executive Director Irene Szakonyi said, “What a phenomenal day! We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity shown by our community. Every gift helps kids thrive and grow into their futures.”