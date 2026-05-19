It’s Not Too Late: Join Radio Ink in Phoenix for HRC 2026

It’s almost time to join us in Phoenix! Perched against Phoenix’s North Mountain Preserve, the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort offers the kind of backdrop for Radio Ink‘s 2026 Hispanic Radio Conference that makes a two-day conference feel less like work.

This year’s conference, taking place May 27 and 28, brings the industry together under one roof for two days of high-impact sessions, networking, and the prestigious Medallas de Cortez awards ceremony.

The two-day event brings together Hispanic radio executives, programmers, sales leaders, and digital strategists for sessions covering the full range of challenges and opportunities facing the industry. This year’s agenda includes a keynote on the future of Hispanic radio in a digital world, a deep dive into reaching Gen Z Hispanic audiences, and an executive super session where industry leaders will address revenue, ratings, and advertiser priorities.

Time is running out. Reserve your seat at the 2026 Hispanic Radio Conference.

Day two expands into policy and regulation, with some of the top broadcast attorneys in Washington breaking down recent FCC and legislative developments affecting Hispanic stations. Other sessions tackle women in Hispanic broadcasting, the growing power of Latino sports fans, influencer collaborations, and a closing conversation on where the industry is headed by 2030.

This Hispanic Radio Conference venue blends convenience with comfort, just minutes from downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport.