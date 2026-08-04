Could Your Station Be Anywhere?

The city of Philadelphia, my hometown, experienced a generational sports moment ten days ago when, arguably, the greatest basketball player ever, LeBron James, signed what he said is the final contract of his long career with the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

It was big news across the sports world, but in Philly, a town that takes its sports very seriously, it was historic. Even peripheral sports fans were going crazy. I had relatives, friends, and colleagues from there all checking in.

Being the avid Philly sports fan I am, I immediately tuned in to a local sports station to hear the raw emotion from the on-air talent and fans.

Then curiosity took over.

I wanted to hear how the rest of Philly radio was handling it, so I started listening, spending 45 minutes to an hour with six of the market’s top 10 stations.

Outside of the sports stations, I heard the news mentioned on just one. Because of that station’s heritage, you would expect at least some acknowledgment. (Hint: it’s the same station that just held a 24-hour tribute to one of its longtime personalities).

The other four? Not a single word.

These were all market leaders in their respective formats. Yet, on this particular day – the day the news of LeBron’s final contract broke, they sounded surprisingly generic.

What disappointed me wasn’t that these stations failed to turn themselves into sports stations for the day. They shouldn’t have. It was that, listening to them, you would barely have known anything unusual had happened in Philadelphia.

At a moment when the entire city was buzzing, much of its radio sounded like it could have been coming from anywhere.

Would reacting to LeBron’s arrival have moved the ratings? Maybe not. But if every programming decision has to produce an immediate ratings bump before we make it, we’ve misunderstood how local relevance is built.

So, what would you have done if you were programming a Philadelphia music station or on the air that day?

Imaging: Immediate topical liners. “Philly just got a King.” “Welcome to Philadelphia, LeBron.” Mix in fan reaction or excerpts from the press conference. It doesn’t have to take over the station. It just has to acknowledge that today is different in Philadelphia. (Note: a sports station did change its name to “LeBron”).

Promotion/social: Post a “Welcome to Philly, LeBron” graphic immediately. Ask listeners where LeBron needs to eat first, what Philly tradition he needs to experience, or what advice they’d give him about becoming a Philadelphian. Put the best responses on the air. Make your audience part of the moment.

Talent: This may be the biggest miss. Give personalities permission to be Philadelphians first for a few minutes. “Where were you when you heard?” “Did you ever think this could happen?” Even someone who doesn’t follow basketball can talk about what the moment means to the city. That’s personality, not sports analysis.

Music: Have some fun. “King” songs. Philly artists. A quick “Welcome to Philly” sweep. Maybe something built around LeBron’s favorite music if it fits the format. One or two clever touches tell listeners: We live here, too.

Sales/community: Partner quickly with a local bar, restaurant, sporting-goods store or Sixers hangout. Give away something tied to the excitement. The prize almost doesn’t matter. Participation does.

This isn’t really about LeBron James, though.

And it isn’t just about Philadelphia. Every city has these moments.

A championship. A superstar signing. A hometown kid doing something extraordinary. A cultural event everyone is talking about. Sometimes it’s sports. Sometimes it’s weather. Sometimes it’s a concert, a festival, a local tragedy, or an unexpected celebration.

These are the moments when a city collectively turns its head in the same direction.

And when that happens, local radio should turn with it at that moment, and not three days later. Not because the format says so. Not because the research says so. Not because it will necessarily add a tenth of a ratings point.

But because we live here.