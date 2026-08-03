Lead Like Steve

There’s something deeply human about leadership. At its heart, it’s not about titles, corner offices, or standing above others; it’s about standing with them. The best leaders understand that true leadership flows from caring as much about people as about results.

I was fortunate to work for several leaders like that. Among them was Steve Dodge, chairman of American Radio Systems, quite possibly one of the best radio groups to ever exist. Steve’s philosophy was simple and direct: “Put people first.” He summed it up once with this remark. “Remain humble, approachable. Pay attention to what’s going on around you. Learn how to listen more than you talk.”

Steve combined decisiveness with empathy, offering clear direction while also showing genuine interest in the hopes, dreams, and challenges of those he led.

He understood that at its core, leadership is about influence, not control. Leaders don’t create outcomes by force alone. Instead, they inspire people to act in ways that produce real results. That makes leadership less about authority and more about shaping behavior, building commitment, and earning trust. When people trust a leader, they’re more willing to follow, to take initiative, and to push through challenges together.

Steve was visible. He recognized that leadership depends on relationships throughout an organization, not just with senior colleagues or outside stakeholders. Real growth happens when leaders connect with their teams at every level, including those farther down the hierarchy. When leaders stay engaged across the organization, they build a stronger understanding, better communication, and greater loyalty. They learn what motivates people, what concerns them, and how to align individual goals with the broader mission.

And he knew how to communicate. Rather than relying on title or authority, effective leaders understand the people they serve and stay connected to their concerns. That awareness helps them guide decisions, align priorities, and create a shared sense of purpose. They listen actively, speak clearly, and use their understanding of others to build alignment and trust. In this way, leadership becomes a process of listening, responding, and bringing people together around common goals.

Ultimately, strong leadership is both firm and humane. It requires vision and decisiveness, but its real measure is how well a leader influences others, builds relationships, and helps people do their best work. Steve Dodge understood that. And he understood that great leaders know that their success isn’t about personal achievement, it’s about lifting up the people around them and creating a culture where everyone can grow and contribute.

We lost Steve Dodge in a tragic accident in 2019. Let’s not lose the leadership style he left us to emulate.