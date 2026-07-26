Texas Radio Hall of Fame Reveals Its 2026 Nominee Class

Fifty nominees are in the running for the Texas Radio Hall of Fame’s 2026 Class, narrowed by the organization’s Review Committee from a field of more than 160 Texas radio professionals. Voting members will now trim that list to the 20 inductees.
Members can cast their ballots through the Hall of Fame’s voting portal through midnight on August 10, where nominee profiles are also available for review.
Inductees will be honored at the Annual Induction and Radio Reunion Weekend, November 7–8 at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications in Kilgore.
In 2025, the board introduced the posthumous Lone Star Legacies category to recognize influential voices who shaped Texas radio, an honor that returns for 2026 alongside a new category recognizing key contributors in small markets.
TRHOF Executive Director Doug Harris said, “Our ‘Small Markets, Big Voices‘ outreach clearly hit home with those who fit that description as well as their fans. For many of these broadcasters, this is their first exposure to Hall of Fame consideration, and we welcome their involvement.”
“Our 2026 ballot is a ‘great read’ because it spotlights the amazing journeys of broadcasters from markets big and small and touches virtually every job description in our industry that connects to the on-air product.”
This year’s Texas Radio Hall of Fame nominees are:
- Doug Abernethy
- Brenda Adriance Fox
- David Anderson
- Brad Austin
- Lisa “Lisa Lisa” Bonanni
- Bill Bradford
- Raul Brindis
- Bruce “Jim Edwards” Buchanan
- John Butler
- Jay Cresswell
- Dave E. Crockett
- Diane Day
- Anna de Haro
- Paris Eley
- John Frost
- Rex Gabriel
- Jimmy “JD” Gonzalez
- Ric Gonzales
- Mark Grubbs
- John L. Hanson
- Frank Hicks
- JoJo and Patches (James Paczkowski and JoJo Cerda)
- Sam Jones
- Joyce King
- Kevin Kline
- Tim McDermott
- Charlie McGregor
- Hank Moore
- John “The Lama” Oakes
- Ray Odom
- Parker, Mona
- Phil Parr
- Dave (Stone) Pinkston
- Eric Raines
- Tom Richards
- Clyde “Kooter” Roberson
- Chrissie Roberts
- Woody Roberts
- Melchor “Mel” Rodriguez
- JD Rose
- Buzz Russell
- Nathan Safir
- Saunders, Gary
- Jack Sellmeyer
- Dr. J. Thomas Smith
- Ted Stecker
- Gary Stelly
- Gary “Blue Eyes” Walker
- Pam Wells
- Scott West
- Barry Wolverton