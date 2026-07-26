Texas Radio Hall of Fame Reveals Its 2026 Nominee Class

Fifty nominees are in the running for the Texas Radio Hall of Fame’s 2026 Class, narrowed by the organization’s Review Committee from a field of more than 160 Texas radio professionals. Voting members will now trim that list to the 20 inductees.

Members can cast their ballots through the Hall of Fame’s voting portal through midnight on August 10, where nominee profiles are also available for review.

Inductees will be honored at the Annual Induction and Radio Reunion Weekend, November 7–8 at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications in Kilgore.

In 2025, the board introduced the posthumous Lone Star Legacies category to recognize influential voices who shaped Texas radio, an honor that returns for 2026 alongside a new category recognizing key contributors in small markets.

TRHOF Executive Director Doug Harris said, “Our ‘Small Markets, Big Voices‘ outreach clearly hit home with those who fit that description as well as their fans. For many of these broadcasters, this is their first exposure to Hall of Fame consideration, and we welcome their involvement.”

“Our 2026 ballot is a ‘great read’ because it spotlights the amazing journeys of broadcasters from markets big and small and touches virtually every job description in our industry that connects to the on-air product.”

This year’s Texas Radio Hall of Fame nominees are:

Doug Abernethy

Brenda Adriance Fox

David Anderson

Brad Austin

Lisa “Lisa Lisa” Bonanni

Bill Bradford

Raul Brindis

Bruce “Jim Edwards” Buchanan

John Butler

Jay Cresswell

Dave E. Crockett

Diane Day

Anna de Haro

Paris Eley

John Frost

Rex Gabriel

Jimmy “JD” Gonzalez

Ric Gonzales

Mark Grubbs

John L. Hanson

Frank Hicks

JoJo and Patches (James Paczkowski and JoJo Cerda)

Sam Jones

Joyce King

Kevin Kline

Tim McDermott

Charlie McGregor

Hank Moore

John “The Lama” Oakes

Ray Odom

Parker, Mona

Phil Parr

Dave (Stone) Pinkston

Eric Raines

Tom Richards

Clyde “Kooter” Roberson

Chrissie Roberts

Woody Roberts

Melchor “Mel” Rodriguez

JD Rose

Buzz Russell

Nathan Safir

Saunders, Gary

Jack Sellmeyer

Dr. J. Thomas Smith

Ted Stecker

Gary Stelly

Gary “Blue Eyes” Walker

Pam Wells

Scott West

Barry Wolverton