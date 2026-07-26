Philly Broadcast Pioneers To Honor 2026 HOF Class

The Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia has announced its 2026 Hall of Fame Induction class, with seven of the twelve honorees representing local radio. BPOP also named 93.3 WMMR’s Preston & Steve as its 2026 Person of the Year for the show’s philanthropy.

The annual gala celebrating this year’s class will be held on Friday, November 20, with tickets going on sale in September through the BPOP website.

Among this year’s honorees are:

Derrick “DC” Corbett, a trailblazing Hip-Hop and R&B programmer who led Philadelphia’s WDAS and WUSL to over 70 No. 1 ratings surveys, four NAB Crystal Awards, and four Points of Light Awards for service.

Jennifer Lynn, a broadcast journalist and NPR voice whose four-decade career includes 12 years hosting WHYY’s Morning Edition.

Tom McCarthy, an award-winning play-by-play announcer who calls the Philadelphia Phillies games on television and NFL games for CBS TV and Westwood One.

Joe McPeak, a broadcast producer and director who has helmed the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network on SportsRadio 94.1 WIP for 41 consecutive seasons.

Al Morganti, a Sports Radio 94.1 WIP personality, pre- and post-game analyst for the Philadelphia Flyers, and a longtime journalist covering the NHL.

Christy Springfield, a Philadelphia radio mainstay whose over 40-year career as a personality and traffic reporter spanned WCAU, WOGL, WXTU, and KYW NewsRadio.

Bill Weston, a programmer who defined the Classic Rock format in Philadelphia, leading WMMR and WMGK from 2004 to 2023 to multiple NAB Marconi and Crystal Award wins.