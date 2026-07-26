WNET Group Taps Ed O’Keefe to Succeed Shapiro on Long Island

Ed O’Keefe is taking over at the parent company of Long Island public radio outlet 88.3 WLIW. The WNET Group’s Board of Trustees has named O’Keefe President and CEO, succeeding Neal Shapiro at the non-profit that also oversees WLIW-TV, effective September 21.

O’Keefe currently serves as founding President and CEO of the newly opened Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, ND. Before that, he spent more than 20 years in broadcast and digital media leadership at organizations including ABC News and CNN.

Shapiro will retire at year’s end and become President Emeritus.

The WNET Group Board of Trustees Chairman James Attwood said, “Ed O’Keefe is the right leader for WNET due to his exceptional combination of nonprofit leadership, editorial excellence, digital innovation, and operational expertise. He is uniquely qualified to lead our organization at a pivotal moment for public media. Ed brings the vision, energy, and strategic leadership needed to build on WNET’s extraordinary legacy while positioning the organization for the future.”

O’Keefe said, “Returning to my roots to lead an institution as vital as WNET is a profound honor. Independent public media is uniquely insulated from the commercial pressures squeezing legacy media and streaming, giving us a rare opportunity to innovate and meet audiences wherever they are. Our mission is to tell the stories that need and deserve to be told. Neal Shapiro has built an extraordinary legacy, and I look forward to working closely with him for a smooth and successful transition.”