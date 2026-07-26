Former Ravens RB Picks Up Afternoons at Baltimore’s Fan

Audacy’s 105.7 The Fan (WJZ) is putting a new three-man crew behind the wheel for Baltimore afternoon drive. The Final Drive, hosted by former NFL running back Femi Ayanbadejo alongside Ken Weinman and Tim Barbalace, debuts July 29.

Part of the Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl XXXV championship team, Ayanbadejo’s radio career began in 2012, when he contributed to The Scott Garceau Show and Ravens game-day coverage alongside Gerry Sandusky, and he has co-hosted The Bruce and Femi Show on WJZ since March.

WJZ Brand Manager Joe LaCroix said, “Femi’s sports knowledge spans far beyond football, encompassing the entire Charm City sports scene. His fearless opinions and local sports knowledge will complement Ken’s fiery takes and Tim’s sharp insights. We can’t wait for our listeners to experience the next chapter of afternoons with The Final Drive.”

Ayanbadejo said, “I’ve known Tim and Ken for a long time, and I’ve always admired their talents. Now, I’m excited to join them and create something fresh: an informative, entertaining show that Baltimore sports fans genuinely enjoy and that can be one of the top shows in the market. That level of success is familiar territory for Tim and Ken, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help build what comes next.”