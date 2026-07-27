Green Bay’s WTAQ Tops Last Year’s Radiothon Haul with $34K

On July 17, hundreds of listeners across Northeast Wisconsin raised over $34,000 for the 20th Annual Families of Children with Cancer Radiothon on Midwest Communications Green Bay’s News Talk WTAQ, surpassing last year’s total by more than $7,000.

WTAQ morning duo Matt Z and Rob Sussman hosted the event, rallying listeners behind Families of Children with Cancer. Since 1974, this regional nonprofit has supported local families through education, emotional support, and financial assistance. The organization receives no federal or state funding and depends entirely on community generosity.

This year’s $34,000 total does not yet include online donations, which are still being accepted, meaning the final figure could climb higher. 2025’s effort earned WTAQ the Best Significant Community Impact honor at the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards in May.

WTAQ Operations Director Jason Hillery said, “Our listeners show up for this every year. We couldn’t be happier doing this for an organization that does amazing things for families in our area.”

Matt Z added, “It’s been 20 years, and the generosity of our amazing listeners blows me away each and every time.”