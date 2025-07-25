New TRHOF Award Pays Tribute to Radio Legends of the Past

The Texas Radio Hall of Fame is introducing a new honor: the Lonestar Legacy. The award, announced alongside the fifty finalists for its 2025 Induction Class, will be bestowed posthumously to preserve the memory of influential radio figures from days gone by.

Alberto Alegre Calvo, Randy Lemmon, Gary Mason (Aycock), Susan O’Donnell, and Tom Perryman have been selected for induction into the TRHOF under this category and will be honored at the annual Induction Ceremony, set for November 1 at the Texas Broadcast Museum in Kilgore.

In addition, this year’s fifty finalists were narrowed down from more than 160 nominations submitted by broadcast professionals with ties to Texas radio. The Internal Review Committee selected the final ballot, which includes a wide array of talent spanning studio hosts, programmers, executives, and engineers from markets across the state.

Voting members will have until August 7 to help select 20 individuals from the finalist list to join the Hall of Fame. Additional details, including the full finalists list and induction weekend schedule, are available on the group’s website.

TRHOF Executive Director Doug Harris said, “With the passing of each year,” said Harris, “the voting membership’s familiarity with some of the most accomplished and influential figures in Texas Radio history fades a bit more. Our Lonestar Legacies, selected by an ad hoc committee of TRHOF board members and advisors from our 2025 submissions, have earned their rightful place on the diadem of our Hall of Fame crown.”