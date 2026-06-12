Adam Sandler Joins Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth as Counsel

You’ve heard the name. Now, the communications attorney with more than 20 years of experience advising broadcasters, telecom companies, and trade associations on federal and state regulatory matters has joined Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, PLC as Counsel.

Sandler’s practice will focus on FCC licensing, compliance, and transactions, as well as advocacy before Congress, state legislatures, and federal and state agencies.

He brings experience in both private practice and trade association work, including a prior role as Vice President of the Nevada Broadcasters Association. His regulatory work spans media ownership, enforcement actions, advertising compliance, EEO requirements, public inspection files, children’s programming, emergency communications, ATSC 3.0 deployment, broadband regulation, and robocall and robotext mitigation.

He earned his B.A. from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and his J.D. from The George Washington University Law School, where he served on the Federal Communications Law Journal.

Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Co-Managing Partner Seth Williams said, “We are thrilled to have Adam join Fletcher Heald’s nationally recognized broadcast practice. He brings tremendous experience as both an attorney and an advocate for the broadcast industry.”