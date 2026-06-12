Baltimore’s Brighter Media Group GM Steve Lawhon to Retire

He started behind a microphone in 1985 and spent the next four decades turning a Baltimore-area heritage talk station into a multi-platform Christian media ministry. Now Steve Lawhon, General Manager of Brighter Media Group, is set to retire.

Over his tenure, Lawhon guided Brighter Media Group through sweeping changes in broadcasting and media technology, expanded the ministry’s reach across multiple platforms, and led the evolution of its flagship station into BRIGHT-FM (WRBS).

Lawhon, who also serves as Executive Vice President of Peter & John Ministries, will remain in both roles through March 2027 to support a smooth leadership transition.

Peter & John Ministries President Jon Bisset said, “Steve led one of the most significant transformations in the history of our ministry. Under his leadership, our media ministry evolved from a heritage teaching and talk station into BRIGHT-FM, a dynamic, multi-platform ministry that impacts hundreds of thousands of lives across our region. Steve never viewed media as an end in itself, but as a way to help people encounter the hope and love of Jesus. More importantly, he has served this ministry with remarkable faithfulness and dedication for more than four decades. His creativity, vision, and commitment to excellence have left a lasting mark on both our ministry and the communities we serve.”

Lawhon said, “It has been one of the greatest privileges of my life to serve this ministry for more than four decades. When I look back on my career, I realize that all I ever really wanted to do was help move people toward the Lord. Everything else, the technology, the growth, the awards, and the business itself, existed to support that purpose. I am grateful for the people who shared that mission, for the friendships formed along the way, and for God’s faithfulness through it all.”