For Mizzou Sports, KCMO’s Got The Tiger By The Tail

Cumulus Media Kansas City has aligned with the University of Missouri and Learfield’s Central Bank Tiger Network to make KCMO Talk Radio the exclusive home for Mizzou Athletics coverage, airing on 95.7, 710 AM, and its new Topeka affiliate, 102.9 KTOP.

KCMO will serve as the broadcast home for live coverage of Mizzou football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball games in Kansas City. The accompanying coaches show, Tiger Talk, will offer interviews and a behind-the-scenes perspective for fans all season long.

KCMO PD Pete Mundo said, “KCMO Talk Radio is proud to be the new home of the Missouri Tigers in Kansas City and Topeka. With Mizzou competing in the SEC, the premier conference in college sports, we’re excited to bring that energy to our listeners. From live game broadcasts and coaches’ shows to exclusive interviews and regular conversation, we’re committed to making Tigers athletics a core part of KCMO Talk Radio and building a true home for Mizzou fans across Kansas City and Topeka.”

Mizzou Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said, “This partnership with Cumulus Media and KCMO Talk Radio ensures our fans across the region will have a strong, consistent connection to Mizzou Football and Mizzou Men’s and Women’s Basketball all year long.”

Mizzou Sports Properties GM Josh Pell said, “We are excited to start this new relationship with KCMO Talk Radio in Kansas City and Topeka. I’m confident the extensive coverage of the Tigers that will come with this partnership will be a major benefit for Tiger fans in the region.”