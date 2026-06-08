KCMO Talk Radio Expands to Topeka as Cat Country Ends

Topeka’s Cat Country days are done. Cumulus Media has flipped KTOP to a simulcast of its Kansas City News/Talk station KCMO-AM. The format change follows Cumulus closing its Topeka studios in January and consolidating operations under Kansas City management.

The flip brings KCMO Talk Radio’s lineup of local morning host Pete Mundo alongside syndicated content from Dan Bongino, Ben Shapiro, Dave Ramsey, and Mark Levin to the Kansas state capital. Cumulus framed the move as a natural geographic extension of the Kansas City station, given that much of the state-level news driving KCMO’s daily programming originates in Topeka.

KCMO Vice President of News/Talk, Program Director, and morning host Pete Mundo said, “From the Governor’s Office to the Statehouse, much of the news driving our daily programming originates in the state capital. Now, we’re excited to welcome Topeka listeners into the conversation, connecting directly with the community and delivering the regional and local news coverage it deserves.”