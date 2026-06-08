Beasley Detroit Trims Tricolor Translator

Less than eight months after its launch, Beasley Media Group Detroit’s Regional Mexican La Tricolor brand is losing one signal. Beasley has sold FM translator W228CJ, 93.5, to Birach Broadcasting for $450,000 in a move that reflects the company’s ongoing asset trimming.

Birach Broadcasting will use the translator to rebroadcast WNZK out of Dearborn Heights.

Beasley launched La Tricolor on Detroit’s Classic Hip-Hop 105.1 The Bounce (WMGC) HD2 and its two FM translators last October, replacing Tropical-formatted La Playa. With the sale of W228CJ, the 93.5 frequency exits the La Tricolor fold. The brand remains on 99.1 and WMGC-HD2.

The sale lands in the middle of a critical stretch for Beasley.

As Radio Ink was first to report, the company filed a charter amendment on June 4, embedding a conversion pathway that could transfer up to 95% of the company to debtholders if around $110 million in outstanding notes aren’t retired by December 31, 2027, and even a near-complete cash payoff still leaves current shareholders with no more than 20% of the company.