MediaCo’s Sigma Syndicates Puerto Rico’s No. 1 Radio Show

Puerto Rico’s number one radio show is heading to the US mainland. MediaCo’s Sigma Audio Networks has partnered with Hemisphere Media Group’s WAPA Media to syndicate Jorge “Molusco” Pabón’s La Tendencia de Molusco across the United States.

The show airs weekday afternoons on KQ105 (WKAQ) in San Juan. Under the agreement, Sigma Audio Networks will lead US syndication, affiliate distribution, and advertising sales for the brand. Additional distribution details are expected at a later date.

The deal marks Sigma’s third major syndication partnership since launching in February. The MediaCo audio network previously announced deals for Don Cheto and HOT 97 Mornings with Mero, which debuted on New York’s WQHT in January.

Hemisphere Media Group President and CEO Alan Sokol said, “La Tendencia de Molusco has become one of Puerto Rico’s most influential media brands by consistently delivering compelling content and authentic audience engagement. This partnership creates a powerful opportunity to introduce the show to new audiences across the United States while preserving the unique connection that has made it such a success.”

MediaCo CEO Albert Rodriguez commented, “Molusco and his team have built an incredible franchise by staying authentic and deeply connected to their audience. This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in premium talent and culturally relevant content that resonates with audiences across platforms.”

Sigma Audio Networks President and CEO Elisa Torres added, “La Tendencia de Molusco is exactly the type of premium content Sigma Audio Networks was built to bring to market. We see tremendous opportunity to expand the brand’s reach, create value for affiliates, and deliver meaningful opportunities for advertisers.”