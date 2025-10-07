Beasley Adds Some Regional Mexican Color To Detroit Radio

Beasley Media Group has introduced a new Spanish-language format in Detroit with the launch of La Tricolor on WMGC-HD2 and its two FM translators. The Regional Mexican station replaces Tropical-formatted La Playa, which had been on air since January 2024.

La Tricolor features a mix of contemporary and classic hits from artists including Banda MS, Calibre 50, Banda El Recodo, La Arrolladora, Alta Consigna, and Alfredo Olivas.

In addition to music, La Tricolor will broadcast Spanish-language NFL coverage of select games, including Sunday and Monday Night Football, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day games, the Playoffs, and the Super Bowl.