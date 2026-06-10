AWMF to Honor Steinem, Richards at 2026 Gracies Luncheon

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is marking its 51st Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon with a new honor and two inaugural recipients who need little introduction: Gloria Steinem and Amy Richards will receive the Gracies Torch Award on June 16.

The Torch Award recognizes leaders whose influence extends beyond personal achievement to create opportunity for others. Richards, a producer, writer, and activist, co-founded the Third Wave Fund in 1992 and serves as President of Soapbox, Inc. Steinem has spent decades as a writer, lecturer, and feminist organizer advancing equality and justice around the world.

ABC News Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis will host the event at New York City’s Cipriani 42nd Street, with presenters including Andrea Canning of NBC News, Crystal Rosas of New York’s Z100, Sara Sidner of CNN, and Scott Stanford of 1010 WINS.

Radio will again be well represented at this year’s luncheon, which honors local Gracies winners following last month’s Beverly Hills Gala. Those to be honored at Cipriani span Audacy, Cox Media Group, Cumulus Media, Townsquare Media, Urban One, MediaCo, and college radio, among others. The program will also recognize Hannah Carranza, recipient of the Make Her Mark Scholarship created in partnership with Hallmark Media. Carranza is pursuing a degree in Television and Film at Hofstra University.

AWMF President Becky Brooks said, “Amy Richards and Gloria Steinem have spent decades creating opportunities for others, amplifying voices that deserve to be heard, and demonstrating the power of leadership rooted in generosity and shared purpose. Their impact embodies the spirit of the inaugural Gracies Torch Award.”

Tickets are available via the Alliance for Women in Media website.