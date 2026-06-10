Prolific Radio Sales Trainer George Hyde Has Died

Former Susquehanna RVP and RAB EVP George Hyde, who spent decades training radio salespeople, passed away on Monday evening. He is remembered by those who knew him as a tireless optimist and one of the industry’s most dedicated advocates.

Hyde joined the RAB after a career of more than 20 years at Susquehanna Broadcasting, where he rose from on-air work at WICE-AM in his hometown of Providence, RI, to VP/GM and Regional VP roles overseeing multiple properties, including WRRM in Cincinnati and WQBA-AM and FM in Miami.

At the RAB, Hyde personally trains tens of thousands of radio sales professionals and developed programs including the RAB Sales and Management Conference.

On social media, the RAB called Hyde “a broadcaster’s broadcaster,” saying, “His contributions to RAB and the radio industry will not be forgotten. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him.”

Hyde’s family tells Radio Ink that a celebration of life will be held in the Tampa area, with details forthcoming. In place of flowers, the family requests donations in Hyde’s name to the University of South Florida’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at giving.usf.edu or the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation.