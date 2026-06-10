Bill Cody, Voice of Nashville’s WSM and the Grand Ole Opry, Dies

Bill Cody, the legendary voice of WSM-AM and the Grand Ole Opry, died Tuesday in Nashville at the age of 67.

Cody had been hospitalized in recent weeks with heart and kidney failure. His daughter Hannah Davis shared news of his illness publicly in late May, drawing an outpouring of support from fans and artists across the country music world.

Cody joined WSM in April 1994, when it was owned by Cumulus Media, building Coffee, Country & Cody into one of Country radio’s most enduring morning programs over more than 30 years. As host, Cody became as closely associated with the Opry stage as any in its 100-year history.

His on-air footprint included syndicated programs, including Classic Country Weekend With Bill Cody and Pure American Country. In his own right, Cody is also remembered as one of radio’s all-time great interviewers. Cody was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2008 and received a star on Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame in 2024. He is set to be inducted posthumously into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame later this year.

WSM remembered Cody as “a trusted voice, a generous friend, and a constant companion to generations of listeners.” Saturday night’s live Opry broadcast will be dedicated to his memory, and WSM plans to air a special marathon of memorable moments from Coffee, Country & Cody.

In a statement, Opry Entertainment Group CEO Patrick Moore said, “Everyone at the Grand Ole Opry, in country music, in Nashville — and across the country — will remember Bill for his profound gravitas, his incredible voice, and his positive and infectious enthusiasm for country music. For those of us who were lucky enough to work with Bill as a colleague, he brightened every single day and changed our lives for the better.”