For Family Life Radio, Price is Right for Afternoon Drive

Starting July 13, Family Life Radio has named Brenda Price afternoon host, as Sam Kelly moves up to middays. Kelly takes over for Ceci LaBarge, who moved to middays after FLR host Shannyn Caldwell passed away following a yearlong battle with cancer.

Price brings more than two decades of on-air broadcast and media experience to the Christian network’s afternoon drive, previously serving as a host and producer. Her past career stops include Air1 Radio, 88.7 The Cross (KBMQ), and Star 99 (WAWZ).

FLR is also seeking a co-host to serve alongside Price.

Price said, “After a season of serving, growing, and earning a college degree, I’m excited to be returning to Christian radio with Family Life Radio. I love sharing Jesus! That’s my superpower. I love talking about how God shows up in everyday life, and I can’t wait to encourage listeners and remind them that no matter what they’re facing, there is always hope in Jesus.”

FLR Chief Broadcast Officer Adam Biddell said, “We are thrilled to welcome Brenda to the Family Life Radio afternoon team. Her energy, authenticity, and heart for ministry align beautifully with our mission of helping people experience hope through Christ. We are excited for listeners to get to know her and be encouraged by her each afternoon.”