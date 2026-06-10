Advanced Media Partners, the only locally owned medium-market radio group in Central Illinois, is seeking a Sales Manager for its four-station cluster in Peoria.

We’re looking for a strong sales leader who can drive revenue, build client partnerships, and help local businesses grow through radio and multi-platform marketing. This is an in-office position.

Candidates should have media sales management experience or a proven three-year track record in radio sales, along with strong leadership, communication, and business development skills.

Salary and benefits commensurate with experience.

Send resume to Michael Rea at [email protected]