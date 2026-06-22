A Rare General Manager Opportunity to Join Saga Communications

We are seeking an experienced leader to guide our team in vibrant Ithaca, NY. Our team excels in revenue and community impact. We need a leader to honor our traditions and thrive in the evolving media landscape while building on the success of our current General Manager.

What We Are Looking For:

• Proven sales and management leadership.

• Documented sales success.

• Ability to balance innovation with proven strategies.

• Effective communication and team-building skills.

• Deep market understanding and openness to innovative technologies.

Why This Role is for You:

• You bring experience and insights.

• You value tradition and progress in a dynamic industry.

• You foster individual and organizational growth.

What You Will Lead:

• A high-performing, excellence-driven team.

• A sales and programming team setting quality, community, and revenue standards.

• Initiatives bridging traditional and emerging media platforms.

Make Your Mark

Lead a team of exceptional professionals and inspire them to greater heights in a company that values integrity, innovation, and leadership.

E-mail confidential cover letter and resume to: [email protected]

Equal Opportunity Employer