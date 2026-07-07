Civic Media has built a radio and digital media network across the Midwest with the goal of championing the practice of democracy by empowering honest and informative local voices. We’re merging the legacy of radio with the immediacy of digital to deliver high-quality content to a growing audience via our radio stations, websites, mobile app and associated social media platforms. We work in a fast-paced environment that values communication, integrity, vision, innovation and collaboration in order to fulfill our vision of being the media platform that informs, guides, and inspires our audience through the complex landscape of information, commentary, and civic engagement.

SUMMARY

The Accounting Manager will have an impact on meaningful business decisions within Civic Media by overseeing general accounting operations, while also controlling and verifying our financial transactions. Responsibilities include reconciling account balances and bank statements, maintaining general ledger, and preparing month-end close procedures for 5 distinct legal entities. A successful Accounting Manager combines excellent analytical skills with a thorough knowledge of accounting principles to analyze financial reports and forecasts. Accounting Manager duties also include ensuring accuracy and effectiveness in all of our accounting tasks.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Full P&L responsibility, including recording and reviewing standard and non-standard accounting transactions, explaining variances to forecast and budget, able to identify opportunities for improvement, and work with management to identify business risks and opportunities.

• Preparing profit statements for internal and third-party talent in a timely fashion.

• Separately track 5 different legal entities to ensure that each entity is correctly accounted for.

• Owner of complex balance sheets reconciliations, including preparing executive summaries, reviewing balance sheet reconciliations, and proactively working open items to resolution to ensure the balance sheet is correct.

• Work in close collaboration with Leadership to transform financial data into actionable information and insights.

• Calculate, balance, and distribute monthly commissions for eligible employees

• Identify and communicate issues to supervisors as well as proposing and providing solutions.

• Manage Staff Accountant who will assist in these tasks.

• Verify, allocate, post, and reconcile accounts payable and receivable. Reconcile receivables with advertising billing system.

• Produce high accuracy accounting reports and present their results

• Review and recommend modifications to accounting systems and procedures

• Provide an annual budget and analyze variances to plan. Reforecast as required.

• Provide input into department’s goal setting process

• Support month-end, quarterly, and year-end close processes, including divisional allocations.

• Analyze revenue and expenses.

• Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls.

• Help control expenses.

• Ensure compliance with GAAP principles

• *The company reserves the right to add or change duties at any time.

SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCES

• Ability to excel in a fast‑paced, start-up environment with minimal supervision

• Results‑driven mindset with a sense of urgency and commitment to resolving issues

• Ability to take ownership of projects from planning through execution

• Strong problem‑solving skills and the ability to adapt quickly

• Ability to work effectively with all levels of the organization, including Leadership, HR, and other key departments.

• Excellent attention to detail, organizational abilities, and communication skills.

• In-depth understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

• Experience with general ledger functions and the month-end/year-end close process

• Advanced MS Excel skills including Vlookups and pivot tables

• Ability to use Google Sheets.

JOB REQUIREMENTS/SPECIFICATIONS

• Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or a related field

• 4 – 7 years of progressive accounting experience

• Strong technical accounting knowledge

• Relevant certification (e.g. CMA or CPA) will be preferred

• Hands-on experience with accounting software packages, such as QuickBooks Online and Waze.

Apply Here: https://www.click2apply.net/L1AxAEc2Da8dBsO2LSKO5N

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