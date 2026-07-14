Phil Becker Joins CMG Radio As Corporate Audience Growth VP

He most recently served as Executive Vice President of Content for Alpha Media until its acquisition by Connoisseur Media last year; now Phil Becker will be authoring his next chapter at Cox Media Group in a newly created radio leadership role tailored to his skills.

As CMG Radio’s Vice President, Audience and Content Growth, Becker will work with the company’s programming leaders and market managers to expand audience reach, strengthen content performance, elevate on-air talent, and accelerate multi-platform growth.

CMG Radio President Rob Babin said, “Phil brings a strong and unique combination of audience expertise, content leadership, and a passion for developing talent. His experience and audience-first approach will help strengthen our brands and position CMG Radio for continued growth.”

Becker commented, “CMG Radio has outstanding brands in tremendous markets. I’m excited to join Rob and the team to build on that success; deepen audience connections across platforms; and create remarkable content that matters to listeners, viewers, followers and fans.”