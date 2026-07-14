Shawn Farrington Named VP Of Content At KHCB Houston

KHCB Media Group is consolidating its entire content strategy under one new leader. Houston’s KHCB 105.7 has named Shawn Farrington as VP of Content and On-Air Operations, tasking him with overseeing the Christian radio ministry’s multiplatform efforts.

Farrington brings more than two decades of Christian media leadership to the role, including time with Educational Media Foundation’s K-LOVE and Air1 networks.

Most recently, he served at Hope Media Group, where he led creative teams at 89.3 KSBJ and oversaw the launch of 91.7 Vida Unida, the company’s Spanish-language Christian network. He also created and hosted The On Ramp: Daily Bible Reading.

KHCB Media Group President Scott Krus said, “Shawn has a proven track record of combining creativity, innovation, and strategic leadership to help ministries reach more people with the Gospel. We are excited to welcome him and look forward to how God will use his gifts to help shape the future of our ministry.”

Farrington commented, “I love helping mission-driven teams turn big ideas into meaningful work. In this new season, I’m looking forward to leveraging radio, digital, and new technology to build community and create fresh opportunities for daily Bible engagement.”