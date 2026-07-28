2026 Marconi Finalists Set Ahead of New York City Gala

With some help from iHeartMedia Washington DC’s 97.1 WASH morning co-hosts Toby Knapp and Chilli Amar, the NAB unveiled the finalists for the 2026 NAB Marconi Radio Awards on Tuesday, spanning 22 categories from Legendary Station to Best Podcast.

The winners will be named during a gala dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Edison Ballroom in New York City, the evening before the 2026 Radio Wayne Awards and the opening day of NAB Show New York 2026 at the Javits Center.

Established in 1989 and named for inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, the NAB Marconi Radio Awards recognize excellence across radio’s stations, personalities, podcasts and industry leaders.

In 2025, Beasley Media Group Philadelphia’s WMMR claimed both Legendary Station of the Year and Major Market Station of the Year, while McVay Media President Mike McVay received the NAB National Radio Award.

This year’s NAB Marconi Radio Award finalists are:

Legendary Station of the Year

KFI-AM, Los Angeles, CA

WCBS, New York, NY

WIVK, Knoxville, TN

WJR-AM, Detroit, MI

WLW-AM, Cincinnati, OH

Legendary Radio Manager of the Year

Joey Cummings, South Seas Broadcasting Inc., Pago Pago, AS

Tery Garras, KXLY, Spokane, WA

Julie Koehn, WLEN, Adrian, MI

Mitch Rosen, WSCR-AM, Chicago, IL

David Yadgaroff, Audacy, Philadelphia, PA

Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year

Anna & Raven, Metro Fairfield, CT

El Free Guey Show, Houston, TX

Ryan Fox, Dallas, TX

Ryan Seacrest, Los Angeles, CA

The Bob & Sheri Show, Charlotte, NC

Major Market Personality of the Year

The Andie Summers Show, WXTU, Philadelphia, PA

Ellen K, KOST, Los Angeles, CA

Patty Jackson, WDAS, Philadelphia, PA

Karson and Kennedy, WBMX, Boston, MA

Riggs, Katelyn & Erica, KKBQ, Houston, TX

Large Market Personality of the Year

Paul Castronovo, WBGG, Miami, FL

Rebecca Cressman, KSFI, Salt Lake City, UT

Karen Dalessandro, KSLX, Phoenix, AZ

Heather & Matty, WWLI, Providence, RI

Justin, Scott and Spiegel, WIYY, Baltimore, MD

Medium Market Personality of the Year

The Blake Show with Kelly and Todd, WMGX, Portland, ME

Buzz Jackson, KIIM, Tucson, AZ

Joe & Tina Mornings, WZSR, Crystal Lake, IL

Ron Olson and Karen Perrin, WRVR, Memphis, TN

Ben Davis & Kelly K, WDJX, Louisville, KY

Small Market Personality of the Year

The Cosmo & Kat Show, KTXY, Columbia, MO

Chris Lawrence, WCHS-AM, Charleston, WV

Ian Rambo, KQRQ, Rapid City, SD

The Ryan Smetzer Show, WIKZ, Hagerstown, MD

Stafford and Frigo, KDXY, Jonesboro, AR

Major Market Station of the Year

WBEB, Philadelphia, PA

WBMX, Boston, MA

WCBS, New York, NY

WSCR-AM, Chicago, IL

WTMX, Chicago, IL

Large Market Station of the Year

KTMY, Saint Paul, MN

WALK, Long Island, NY

WHQG, Milwaukee, WI

WWRM, Tampa, FL

WYXB, Indianapolis, IN

Medium Market Station of the Year

WBTJ, Richmond, VA

WHBC-AM, Canton, OH

WMFS, Memphis, TN

WPOR, Portland, ME

WYCT, Pensacola, FL

Small Market Station of the Year

KBHP, Bemidji, MN

KMMX, Lubbock, TX

KNDE, College Station, TX

WIOG, Saginaw, MI

WYOT, Rochelle, IL

Adult Contemporary Station of the Year

KBIG, Los Angeles, CA

KRWM, Seattle, WA

KSTP, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN

KUIC, San Francisco, CA

WKJY, Long Island, NY

Best Radio Podcast of the Year

Flying Through Fog: A Podcast for PANS/PANDAS Caregivers, WTRC, South Bend, IN

Purple Daily, KSTP-AM, Saint Paul, MN

Supporting Sobriety, WIBC, Indianapolis, IN

The Install with Greg Cosell, WGFX, Nashville, TN

Uinta Triangle, KSL, Salt Lake City, UT

CHR Station of the Year

KNDE, College Station, TX

KQMV, Seattle, WA

KRBE, Houston, TX

KTXY, Columbia, MO

WBLI, Long Island, NY

Classic Hits Station of the Year

KONO, San Antonio, TX

KOOL, Phoenix, AZ

WCBS, New York, NY

WGTZ, Dayton, OH

WSRV, Atlanta, GA

College Station of the Year

WHPC, Nassau Community College, Garden City, NY

WMSC, Montclair State University, Montclair, NJ

WOLF Radio, University of West Georgia, Carrollton, GA

WRRC, Rider University, Lawrenceville, NJ

WSOU, Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ

Country Station of the Year

KCLR, Columbia, MO

KFGE, Lincoln, NE

KIKV, Alexandria, MN

KKBQ, Houston, TX

WUSY, Chattanooga, TN

News/Talk Station of the Year

KFI-AM, Los Angeles, CA

KXL, Portland, OR

WHPT, Tampa, FL

WLW-AM, Cincinnati, OH

WSB-AM, Atlanta, GA

Religious Station of the Year

WFMV-AM, Columbia, SC

WGTS, Washington, DC

WJOU, Huntsville, AL

WLVU, Nashville, TN

WMCA-AM, New York, NY

Rock Station of the Year

WIIL, Chicago, IL

WIYY, Baltimore, MD

WNCX, Cleveland, OH

WPLR, New Haven, CT

WXTB, Tampa, FL

Spanish Language Station of the Year

KOVE, Houston, TX

WAMR, Miami, FL

WLZL, Washington, DC

WZTU, Miami, FL

Sports Station of the Year

KTCK, Dallas, TX

WEEI, Boston, MA

WGFX, Nashville, TN

WIP, Philadelphia, PA

WJOX, Birmingham, AL

Urban Station of the Year

WCFB, Orlando, FL

WDAS, Philadelphia, PA

WDZZ, Flint, MI

WEDR, Miami, FL

WHQT, Miami, FL