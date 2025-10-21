McVay Gets National Radio Award as WMMR Wins Big at Marconis

As Beasley Media Group Philadelphia’s WMMR had a massive night at the 2025 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, industry leader Mike McVay took the stage to receive the 2025 NAB National Radio Award, capping off a landmark evening on the eve of NAB Show New York.

Hosted by Elvis Duran and the Morning Show co-hosts Danielle Monaro and Medha Gandhi, the event drew a sold-out crowd of broadcasters, executives, and creators. WMMR earned both Legendary Station of the Year and Major Market Station of the Year, and Preston and Steve hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, who won Major Market Personality of the Year.

Introduced by NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt and Westwood One President Collin Jones, McVay was honored with the National Radio Award for his decades of leadership, innovation, and mentorship across the industry.

Other winners spanned every format and market size, from Larry Hansgen of WHIO-FM in Dayton to Behind the Song from Hubbard Broadcasting in Chicago, named Best Radio Podcast of the Year. Speeches from all victors captured the true spirit of public service and joy that continues to drive radio forward.

The full list of 2025 NAB Marconi Radio Award winners includes:

Legendary Station of the Year: WMMR, Philadelphia

WMMR, Philadelphia Legendary Radio Manager of the Year: Nick Martin, Big River Broadcasting Corp, Florence, AL

Nick Martin, Big River Broadcasting Corp, Florence, AL Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year: Colin Cowherd, Premiere Radio Networks

Colin Cowherd, Premiere Radio Networks Major Market Personality of the Year: Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, WMMR, Philadelphia

Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, WMMR, Philadelphia Large Market Personality of the Year: Mitch Albom, WJR-AM, Detroit

Mitch Albom, WJR-AM, Detroit Medium Market Personality of the Year: Larry Hansgen, WHIO, Dayton, OH

Larry Hansgen, WHIO, Dayton, OH Small Market Personality of the Year: Mark Starling, WWNC-AM, Asheville, NC

Mark Starling, WWNC-AM, Asheville, NC Major Market Station of the Year: WMMR, Philadelphia

WMMR, Philadelphia Large Market Station of the Year: KDKA, Pittsburgh

KDKA, Pittsburgh Medium Market Station of the Year: KRMG, Tulsa

KRMG, Tulsa Small Market Station of the Year: WTAW-AM, College Station, TX

WTAW-AM, College Station, TX Best Radio Podcast of the Year: Behind the Song, Hubbard Broadcasting, Chicago

Behind the Song, Hubbard Broadcasting, Chicago AC Station of the Year: WWBX, Boston

WWBX, Boston CHR Station of the Year: WDJX, Louisville

WDJX, Louisville Classic Hits Station of the Year: WOMC, Detroit

WOMC, Detroit College Radio Station of the Year: WRHU, Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY

WRHU, Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY Country Station of the Year: KYGO, Denver

KYGO, Denver News/Talk Station of the Year: WBAL-AM, Baltimore

WBAL-AM, Baltimore Religious Station of the Year: WPZE, Atlanta

WPZE, Atlanta Rock Station of the Year: WDRV, Chicago

WDRV, Chicago Spanish Language Station of the Year: WMIA, Miami

WMIA, Miami Sports Station of the Year: WXYT, Detroit

WXYT, Detroit Urban Station of the Year: KMJQ, Houston