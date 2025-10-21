McVay Gets National Radio Award as WMMR Wins Big at Marconis

As Beasley Media Group Philadelphia’s WMMR had a massive night at the 2025 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, industry leader Mike McVay took the stage to receive the 2025 NAB National Radio Award, capping off a landmark evening on the eve of NAB Show New York.
Hosted by Elvis Duran and the Morning Show co-hosts Danielle Monaro and Medha Gandhi, the event drew a sold-out crowd of broadcasters, executives, and creators. WMMR earned both Legendary Station of the Year and Major Market Station of the Year, and Preston and Steve hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, who won Major Market Personality of the Year.
Introduced by NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt and Westwood One President Collin Jones, McVay was honored with the National Radio Award for his decades of leadership, innovation, and mentorship across the industry.
Other winners spanned every format and market size, from Larry Hansgen of WHIO-FM in Dayton to Behind the Song from Hubbard Broadcasting in Chicago, named Best Radio Podcast of the Year. Speeches from all victors captured the true spirit of public service and joy that continues to drive radio forward.
The full list of 2025 NAB Marconi Radio Award winners includes:
- Legendary Station of the Year: WMMR, Philadelphia
- Legendary Radio Manager of the Year: Nick Martin, Big River Broadcasting Corp, Florence, AL
- Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year: Colin Cowherd, Premiere Radio Networks
- Major Market Personality of the Year: Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison, WMMR, Philadelphia
- Large Market Personality of the Year: Mitch Albom, WJR-AM, Detroit
- Medium Market Personality of the Year: Larry Hansgen, WHIO, Dayton, OH
- Small Market Personality of the Year: Mark Starling, WWNC-AM, Asheville, NC
- Major Market Station of the Year: WMMR, Philadelphia
- Large Market Station of the Year: KDKA, Pittsburgh
- Medium Market Station of the Year: KRMG, Tulsa
- Small Market Station of the Year: WTAW-AM, College Station, TX
- Best Radio Podcast of the Year: Behind the Song, Hubbard Broadcasting, Chicago
- AC Station of the Year: WWBX, Boston
- CHR Station of the Year: WDJX, Louisville
- Classic Hits Station of the Year: WOMC, Detroit
- College Radio Station of the Year: WRHU, Hofstra University, Hempstead, NY
- Country Station of the Year: KYGO, Denver
- News/Talk Station of the Year: WBAL-AM, Baltimore
- Religious Station of the Year: WPZE, Atlanta
- Rock Station of the Year: WDRV, Chicago
- Spanish Language Station of the Year: WMIA, Miami
- Sports Station of the Year: WXYT, Detroit
- Urban Station of the Year: KMJQ, Houston