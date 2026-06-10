RAB Opens Registration for AI Sales Tool Webinars

The RAB is moving the AI conversation from concept to practice. The organization has opened registration for a four-part presentation series focused specifically on integrating AI tools into radio sales workflows, running from July through September.

Each session, hosted by RAB SVP of Digital Services Dave Casper and SVP of Professional Development Jeff Schmidt, covers one of the organization’s AI tools — ProspectingPro, CopyWrite, AI Visibility Playbook for Radio, and Why Radio Assistant

RAB’s presentation series schedule follows:

July 8 – ProspectingPro

August 5 – CopyWrite

August 19 – AI Visibility Playbook for Radio

September 9 – Why Radio Assistant

Registration is free to RAB members. Attendees will have access to the presentations following the webinars.

Casper said, “AI is rapidly reshaping how sellers work, research, prospect, and communicate. This series is designed to move beyond theory and show broadcasters practical ways to integrate AI Tools into their sales strategies through demos, peer insights, and real-world success stories.”

Schmidt added, “This opportunity isn’t just adopting AI, it’s understanding where it can create meaningful value within the sales process. Through this series, broadcasters will gain a clearer understanding of how these resources can support prospecting, messaging, visibility, and demonstrating radio’s impact.”