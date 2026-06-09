Love Always Grant Expands WPR’s Youth Music Education Efforts

The Love Always Foundation has awarded $100,000 to Wisconsin Public Radio for the statewide expansion of WPR’s Classical Music Day, an initiative born in Milwaukee that connects student musicians and youth ensembles to performance opportunities.

The grant will enable each of Wisconsin Public Radio’s six regional bureaus to host a Classical Music Day event alongside Milwaukee, partnering with local educators and arts organizations to elevate student voices within existing cultural ecosystems. All regional events will be free and open to the public.

Middle and high school students will be invited to attend a pre-performance artist presentation, drawn from PBS Wisconsin Education’s Re/sound: Songs of Wisconsin, a collection, in collaboration with the Wisconsin School Music Association, exploring the state’s diverse musical traditions through curriculum-aligned resources.

WPR will provide transportation stipends and reserved seating for school groups and youth-serving groups. Travel stipends will also be available to student performers and partner organizations, helping ensure that participants from across the state can take part regardless of distance.