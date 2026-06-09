Four Radio Groups Face ASCAP Suits Over Unlicensed Music

ASCAP filed federal copyright infringement suits today against four radio groups it claims have aired its members’ music without a valid license for several years and refused to resolve the matter despite repeated outreach from the organization.

The defendants are Haugo Broadcasting in South Dakota, Spoon River Media in Indiana, Taylor Communications in Mississippi, and Barry Lunderville Radio in New Hampshire, which collectively operate 15 stations across four states.

While most US radio stations license ASCAP’s catalog through an agreement between the organization and the Radio Music License Committee, the four defendant groups are not covered by that agreement. ASCAP and the RMLC settled longstanding rate court litigation in August 2025, establishing new licensing terms for commercial radio stations through 2029.

ASCAP’s enforcement posture has been active beyond radio. The organization filed 15 separate copyright infringement actions against bars, restaurants, and other establishments in June 2025, followed by 10 more in October, targeting venues the organization said were allowing unauthorized public performances of its members’ works.

ASCAP EVP and Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer Clara Kim said the lawsuits were a last resort. “We don’t take legal action lightly. When a station refuses to pay for the music that makes their business possible, we have a responsibility to our members to take action.”