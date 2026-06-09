MBA Hall of Fame Honors Arthur Singer, Jordan Rich and More

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association added seven to its Hall of Fame during an evening of friends, family, and colleagues, which ended with the induction of the MBA’s late co-founder and first President, Arthur J. Singer, who received the Pioneer Award.

The 2026 class spans radio and television across Massachusetts. WBZ Boston Sports Director Steve Burton and WBZ personality Jordan Rich both received recognition alongside the late WCVB Boston Special Correspondent Clark Booth. Retired WMVY Program Director Barbara Dacey was also inducted, as was WWLP News Director and retired photographer Michael Garrefi of Springfield.

Boston Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards rounded out the class.

Accepting on Singer’s behalf was his son Mike; accepting for Booth was his son Scott.

MBAHOF Committee Chairman Peter Brown said, “Our inductees share an inherent passion for their craft. They have distinguished themselves with their achievements and by their talents. They are all story tellers, driven to share what they have learned with their audiences, as eyewitnesses to broadcasting history.”