Salem Media Moves Into Christian-Centric Talent Representation

As it heads toward new ownership, Salem Media is moving beyond broadcasting and publishing into talent representation. The company has started Salem Creators Agency, a new venture focused on helping faith-centric and family-friendly creators grow.

Salem Creators Agency will work with clients on speaking opportunities, publishing projects, brand partnerships, media appearances, and entertainment opportunities across publishing, podcasting, live events, speaking, music, film, and TV.

Christian content creator Jason Jackson Jr. has signed on as the agency’s first client.

Jackson, who originally pursued a career in the NFL before committing to ministry and content creation during college, has built his platform since 2023 through short-form content, speaking engagements, and his talk show The Pew across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

Salem Media CEO David Santrella said, “For years, we’ve worked alongside some of the most influential voices in media. Many of them are looking for more than platform monetization. They want a partner who not only understands their audience and shares their values but also has the experience to help them continue building their brands.”

Salem Creators Agency Managing Director Andrew Samalot commented, “As we’ve worked alongside creators over the last several years, we’ve seen firsthand that the most successful talent aren’t just building social media audiences — they’re building brands, businesses, and platforms that extend far beyond any single channel. Our role is to help them identify those opportunities, navigate them strategically, and surround them with representation they can trust as they continue growing their influence and impact.”