Paige Nienaber’s Midweek Idea Dump: Golden Ticket Giveaways

Just trolling sites, it seems like many stations will have a really busy summer of concert ticket giveaways. This is Good. However, many stations are stuck with the same old “enter keyword to win.” This is Not So Good. But there is hope for your giveaways yet.

These make for great prizes.

I was just looking at a CHR, and their contest page was:

(Artist) Enter Here

(Artist) Enter Here

(Artist) Enter Here

(Artist) Enter Here

(Artist) Enter Here

(Artist) Enter Here

(Artist) Enter Here

(Artist) Enter Here

(Artist) Enter Here

(Artist) Enter Here

It completely diluted the value of these tickets, and since there aren’t going to be any promos or imaging, and no live winners, why even do it? One of the Format Captains told me on Tuesday that they’re kind of stuck with keywords, but, if they can, they’d like to try something live or at least creatively frame the tickets. Like KINK and Kinkapolooza.

B96 has done a good job of trying to, when they can, spike in a new methodology.

So this week’s dumpage features a heap of possibilities:

It’s Not The Keyword, It’s How You Deliver It For Post Malone, the talent over at KISS in Dallas scrawled the keywords on their faces and posted photos.

Arithmetickets Dave Ryan has previously created a funny scenario that involved some math. Like going on his boat on Lake Minnetonka and having people come over and leech beer off him. After the recounting of his afternoon, listeners had to call and say how beers Dave still had in his cooler.

Ticktionary One cohost whispers something to the other cohost, like “Melissa Joan Hart on a surfboard,” and they have ten seconds to draw and post the image. Listeners must successfully guess what it is to win.

A Ticket Hunt Currently being done by Mix in Canton with Noah Kahan. They’ve hidden a medallion in the market. Follow the clues, retrieve, and win. Done with images hidden around Nashville for Taylor tickets. You got an entry in a drawing for every image you found. This scavenger hunt has also been done with hidden icons on station sites.

Concert Concentration Play a matching game with various concerts. Match two, and you’re going.

Tap The Track The go-to for Hubbard: when you hear the artist or a theme of a song, you tap the app and get an entry.

Green Means Go Previously done by Jeff Kapugi. There was a stoplight on the station site. When it turned from red to green, that was the cue to call and win.

Harry’s Suitcase Just done by 93Q in Syracuse. You listened to the morning show pack a suitcase. At the end of the week, you needed to call and ID every item in the suitcase for a trip to see Harry Styles in NYC.

G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Tickets) Done by a station for Tate McRae tickets. You entered and told about how awesome you are.

Jam Crams There have been a lot of versions of this. You mix up some beats from five or six songs, ID the artists and titles in the correct order to win. Just done by TODAY RADIO in Calgary for Ed Sheeran.

Pop-A-Palooza Done for NKOTB tickets a couple of years ago at Q in Memphis. The studio was filled with balloons with prize slips in them. They’d take a caller, pop a balloon, and the caller would win whatever was inside it.

Old Concert Stubs Toss out a concert from the past in your market. Post your ticket stub from Sheryl Crow at Northrup Auditorium in 1998 and get entered in a drawing.

Second Chance Fall A series of ticket contests for 3rd and 4th quarter shows for people who missed going to any concerts during the summer.

+1 The winner and their guest pick a friend to join them.

Ticket Blast For when you have a LOT of one ticket. Play a cue when opening up the phones for 20 minutes. If you get through and the phone is answered, you win.

Winfluencers Ticket winners can win more tickets by having the most shares on social media of them in their seats at the show. Yes, we really DO have local winners, and here is Ryan from Norcross in his seat at the Bruno show.

Blast Off To… Do a countdown between songs and spots. When it hits 1, you call and win.

Picket For Tickets Ten listeners with signs standing on the side of the road, each with a number on their sign. Text their number for them to win.

Bounce To The Show Done by KDWB in the Twin Cities for Britney and The Vulcan in Birmingham for Rod Stewart. They awarded a dial position number of golf balls to winners, ie: Paige in Scandia gets ball #38. The bucket of numbered balls was taken to the top of the stairwell at the Utica Ave building and hurled down the stairs. The first to the bottom of the stairs won.

Lick It For Tickets Give a theme like “tool,” and listeners have to take a photo of themselves licking it, hashtag, and share.

Ticket Timer Done by Hot in Ottawa, where they grab names from group chats and announce them on the air. You have 8 minutes and 99 seconds to call and win.

Hamburg Idol Done with a polka band playing AC/DC songs. ID the title, call, and win. You could do this with any language. Just grab it off YouTube.

Ticket Tag To win, you need to know the name of the person who won before you, and then the next winner needs to know your name, and so on and on.

Girls Night Out Another way to frame having more than a pair to give away. I saw this done with women sharing their “heading out for a night with friends” pictures from the early 90’s for tickets. The hair was amazing.

Good To The Last Beat ID a song based on the last three notes.

And this was just from stuff that I remember. Tickets make for great prizes. Have some fun with them.