America 250: Connoisseur Reminds That ‘Radio Makes It Real’

Connoisseur Media has developed a suite of free broadcast-ready content for radio stations to use as part of the national America 250 celebration, tapping agency partner Next Rodeo to help showcase radio’s role in connecting communities around historic moments.

The campaign, titled “Radio Makes It Real,” includes 22 audio commercials built around defining moments in American history, spanning from 1776 through the Apollo moon landing. Connoisseur is making the full toolkit of audio files, social assets, and supporting materials available at no cost to broadcasters through the RAB website. In addition, no attribution or exclusivity is required for stations that use the content.

The effort joins a growing wave of industry resources built around the semiquincentennial.

In March, the NAB launched its own year-long America 250 campaign, providing local stations with new PSAs and a customizable toolkit tied to the organization’s “Our American Story, Local Edition” guide. The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation also released a series of flexible 30- and 60-second shells allowing stations to incorporate their own voices and archival content, with royalty-free music included.

Email Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats a brief description of your station’s ongoing America 250 plans, along with any photos you may have. Submissions may be featured in Radio Ink‘s upcoming celebratory coverage.