LABF Gives Broadcasters a Voice in America’s 250th

It was one of the hot topics of discussion at NAB Show 2026, and now local broadcasters have a new tool to mark America’s 250th Anniversary, as the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation reminds the country that “Before it was history, it was broadcast.”

The new series includes spots designed as flexible thirty and sixty-second shells that allow stations to incorporate their own voices, stories, and archival content. Each includes royalty-free music. A second phase will follow, featuring pre-produced national spots drawn from the Library of American Broadcasting’s archival audio and video.

Stations interested in the customizable spots can contact LABF Executive Director Mary Collins.

LABF Co-Chairs Deborah Parenti and Dave “Chachi” Denes said, “America’s 250th Anniversary is a powerful opportunity to reflect on how our nation’s story has been told — and local broadcasters have been there every step of the way. This initiative gives stations a meaningful way to celebrate that legacy and connect their communities to the moments that shaped our country.”