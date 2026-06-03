35th Radio Mercury Awards Stream Live Tonight from NYC

Radio advertising’s biggest night is tonight. The 35th annual Radio Mercury Awards ceremony gets underway at 7 p.m. ET at Sony Hall in New York City, with a free livestream available on both the Radio Mercury Awards and RAB websites.

The awards, presented by the RAB, honor excellence in radio and audio advertising across 17 categories, culminating in the Best of Show prize. This year’s competition expanded its scope with new and updated categories, including Single Placed Spot: Podcast, Use of Directing & Performance, Use of Radio/Audio Technology, and Student-Produced Script — additions designed to reflect the broader audio landscape now eligible for recognition.

Leading the judging panel is Chief Judge Danny Gonzalez, co-chief creative officer and co-founder of Bandits & Friends. Gonzalez, a Radio Mercury Award winner himself, was tapped in November to oversee the jury evaluating entries across broadcast, digital audio, and podcasting categories.

Among the finalists heading into tonight’s ceremony, iHeartMedia Studio 55 collected the most nods, with spots for Virgin Voyages, Impossible Foods, and Chumba Casino appearing across multiple categories. Audacy earned recognition across promotional, locally produced, and campaign work, including entries for PA One Call and a Mile High Honda campaign. Independent operators Milwaukee Media Group, Krol Communications, Seven Mountains Media, and Zimmer Communications each landed multiple nominations for locally produced work.

The evening will be hosted by iHeartMedia personality Angela Yee. A digital program will be available on both the Radio Mercury Awards and RAB websites alongside the stream.